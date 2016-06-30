FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hertz signs rental deals with Uber and Lyft
June 30, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Hertz signs rental deals with Uber and Lyft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hertz rental car sign is placed outside a rental lot near Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan May 9, 2011.Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it has reached deals with the two largest U.S. ride-hailing companies, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and Lyft Inc, to rent cars to their drivers.

Hertz's deal with Uber will allow drivers in Los Angeles to rent cars from certain off-airport Hertz locations. The deal could be expanded to other areas in the United States, Hertz said.

The cars can be used by Uber drivers for both personal driving and business.

Hertz, which piloted a similar partnership with Lyft in Las Vegas and Denver last year, said it would also rent cars in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

