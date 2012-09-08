FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONGC buys Hess stake in Azeri field for $1 billion
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 8, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

ONGC buys Hess stake in Azeri field for $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hess Corp (HES.N) agreed to sell its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli group of oil fields in Azerbaijan as well as its 2.36 percent stake in an associated pipeline to India’s ONGC (ONGC.NS) for $1 billion.

Hess said that ONGC’s foreign investment arm ONGC Videsh ONGCVD.UL will buy the assets in a deal it expects to close in the first quarter of 2013. It is subject to Indian and other regulatory approvals.

The BP-operated ACG oilfields are in the Caspian Sea around 100 kilometers east of Baku.

Rothschild advised ONGC Videsh on the sale.

(This story corrects spelling of Rothschild in fourth paragraph)

Reporting By Michael Erman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.