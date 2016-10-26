Oil producer Hess reports smaller-than-expected loss

Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014.

(Reuters) - Hess Corp (HES.N) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as the oil producer kept a tight leash on costs to counter lower prices.

U.S. crude prices CLc1 have nearly doubled from a low of $26.05 in February and have closed above $50 per barrel for the past 10 of 12 days.

Still, they remain below the high of $115 hit in mid-2014.

Hess said revenue fell 29.2 percent to $1.20 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company's net production decreased 17.4 percent to 314,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Costs fell 17.9 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Net loss attributable to Hess Corp widened to $339 million, or $1.12 per share, from $279 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.