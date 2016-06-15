FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hess storage facility in North Dakota leaks 32,000 gallons
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 15, 2016 / 2:36 PM / in a year

Hess storage facility in North Dakota leaks 32,000 gallons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Hess Corp storage facility in North Dakota leaked about 32,000 gallons of saltwater on Tuesday, although the liquid has been recovered on site, state regulators said.

A transfer pump failed at a tank battery in Mountrail County in the state’s northwest corner, causing storage tanks to overflow, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

A state inspector has been sent to the scene to monitor remediation, the department said.

Hess said it was working with state officials. The facility services legacy wells in North Dakota, not those in the state’s prolific Bakken shale formation.

“All liquids have been recovered and contained on site,” Hess spokesman John Roper said.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.