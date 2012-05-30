FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess to sell stake in Scottish oilfield to Shell
May 30, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Hess to sell stake in Scottish oilfield to Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil producer and refiner Hess Corp (HES.N) said it is selling its stake in an oilfield off the Scottish coast to Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hess will sell its 15.67 percent stake in the Schiehallion field, as well its stake in a related pipeline system.

The Schiehallion field, operated by BP Plc (BP.L), is located north of Scotland in the Atlantic Ocean. The companies gained approval from the British government to begin drilling there in 1996.

Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
