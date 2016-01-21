Insolvency threatens Austrian province as creditors reject offer

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia edged closer to insolvency on Thursday after a blocking minority of creditors rejected the region’s attempt to buy back corporate bonds for less than the amount it had guaranteed.

The province, home to more than 500,000 people, guaranteed the bonds of Hypo Alpe Adria bank with a nominal value of 11 billion euros ($12 billion). But the lender’s collapse in 2009 left Carinthia with an obligation it can’t afford to meet, given that its annual budget is only around 2.2 billion euros.

The region announced a 7.8 billion euro plan on Wednesday to buy back senior bonds at a 25 percent discount, backed by a 1.2 billion euro loan from central government and the expected proceeds from the sale of Hypo Alpe Adria’s remaining assets, now held by “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution.

Creditors have until March 11 to respond, but an umbrella group that says its members hold more than 5 billion euros of the bonds said on Thursday it rejected the plan, suggesting a required two-thirds majority would not be reached.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told the Kleine Zeitung newspaper earlier on Thursday the offer from Carinthia would not be increased and if creditors rejected it, the province would have “no other option than to take the step into insolvency.”

The umbrella group of bondholders, however, said Vienna was unlikely to allow such a move, which could jeopardize public services and salaries for thousands of Austrians.

“Carinthia’s insolvency would represent an unprecedented case of a member of the European Union not supporting one of its provinces to ensure it repays its debts,” said the umbrella group, which wants its claims paid in full.

“The group is interested in a constructive solution and continues to be available for fair and transparent discussions with Carinthia and the (Austrian) Republic,” it added, calling for a “long-term payment plan” to be developed.

A spokesman for Carinthia’s Governor Peter Kaiser said the province would await an official response from creditors.

“The decision must be reached before March 11,” he said.

The umbrella group includes the Ad Hoc Group and the Par Investors Pool, groups whose members include Commerzbank, Pimco and Dexia Kommunalbank.