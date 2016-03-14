FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heta creditors including Pimco file lawsuit against Carinthia
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 14, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Heta creditors including Pimco file lawsuit against Carinthia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Several creditors of “bad bank” Heta on Monday filed a lawsuit against Carinthia, the Austrian province that issued guarantees for Heta bonds which it unsuccessfully tried to buy back at a discount, an umbrella group of creditors said.

“Several investors and members of the Ad-Hoc group (of Heta creditors) today filed a lawsuit which aims at getting Carinthia to honor its commitments, at the provincial court in Klagenfurt,” the umbrella group said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella group declined to say who had filed the lawsuit or what specific kind of legal action it was.

A spokeswoman for the court in Klagenfurt, the provincial capital, said asset management firm Pimco had filed a lawsuit against Kaerntner Landesholding, a holding company owned by Carinthia, for one million euros ($1.11 million).

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Francois Murphy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.