Heta creditors including Pimco file lawsuit against Carinthia

VIENNA (Reuters) - Several creditors of “bad bank” Heta on Monday filed a lawsuit against Carinthia, the Austrian province that issued guarantees for Heta bonds which it unsuccessfully tried to buy back at a discount, an umbrella group of creditors said.

“Several investors and members of the Ad-Hoc group (of Heta creditors) today filed a lawsuit which aims at getting Carinthia to honor its commitments, at the provincial court in Klagenfurt,” the umbrella group said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella group declined to say who had filed the lawsuit or what specific kind of legal action it was.

A spokeswoman for the court in Klagenfurt, the provincial capital, said asset management firm Pimco had filed a lawsuit against Kaerntner Landesholding, a holding company owned by Carinthia, for one million euros ($1.11 million).

No further details were immediately available.