November 9, 2015 / 2:14 AM / 2 years ago

HP Inc shares could rise into 'high teens' next year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An attendee at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference walks past the Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) shares could rise into the ‘high teens’ next year if the company can maintain profitability in its printer and computer business and return money to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, according to a report in Barron’s on Sunday.

Shares in HP Inc, which last week was split from Hewlett Packard’s technology and server business, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE.N), closed at $14.01 on Friday.

Barron’s notes that HP Inc trades at eight times projected earnings of $1.72 per share in the fiscal year ending October 2016, which is low compared with peers, including Lexmark International LXK.N, Xerox (XRX.N), and Canon (CAJ.N).

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
