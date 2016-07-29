Private equity firms focused on Hewlett Packard asset sales: sources

Signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., cover the facade of the New York Stock Exchange November 2, 2015.

(Reuters) - Buyout firms are focused on acquiring some software assets that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) (HPE.N) has been considering divesting, worth between $6 billion and $8 billion, rather than the entire company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Earlier, The Information reported that private equity firms including KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) were "sniffing around" Hewlett Packard Enterprise, contemplating a buyout worth more than $40 billion. The Information cited a source who has had talks with representatives of the private equity firms.

HPE declined to comment, while KKR, Apollo and Carlyle offered no immediate comment.