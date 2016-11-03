FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Norwegian police to release Hexagon CEO Rollen from custody
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Norwegian police to release Hexagon CEO Rollen from custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief executive of Swedish engineering group Hexagon AB Rollen gestures during a news conference in Zurich.Siggi Bucher

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police will release Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon's Chief Executive Ola Rollen from custody no later than Saturday, Senior Public Prosecutor Marianne Bender said in a statement on Thursday.

Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of insider trading and was transferred to Norway at the request of authorities. He is currently in police custody.

Despite the release, the case against him remains as strong as before, Bender told Reuters.

Rollen denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.