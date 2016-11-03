Norwegian police to release Hexagon CEO Rollen from custody

Chief executive of Swedish engineering group Hexagon AB Rollen gestures during a news conference in Zurich.

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police will release Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon's Chief Executive Ola Rollen from custody no later than Saturday, Senior Public Prosecutor Marianne Bender said in a statement on Thursday.

Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of insider trading and was transferred to Norway at the request of authorities. He is currently in police custody.

Despite the release, the case against him remains as strong as before, Bender told Reuters.

Rollen denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.