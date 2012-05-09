Hexagon sales hit record on buoyant U.S

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon AB (HEXAb.ST) painted an upbeat picture of growth this year after a firming U.S. recovery lifted sales to a record in the first quarter, outshining lackluster activity in both Asia and Europe.

The company, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, said revenues were bolstered by strong demand in the automotive, aerospace and energy sectors.

But growth was wildly disparate across regions with organic sales surging 17 percent in North America while Asia and Europe limped in with just 2 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Chief Executive Ola Rollen said the company, which widely stretched its U.S. footprint with the 2010 purchase of software firm Intergraph, had seen no indications of slacker demand in North America this year and expressed optimism about other regions.

“I think we will see a Europe that grows during the second half of the year,” he told Reuters, saying good demand in the north of the region would increasingly eclipse sharp declines further south in countries hit hard by the debt crisis.

“In Asia we had our last tough comparison quarter behind us, so I think we dare be even more optimistic about Asia. India, China, Japan and Korea are good growth markets for us.”

A steady stream of acquisitions and strong organic growth has made Hexagon the market leader in a specialized sector straddling software and engineering hardware, pitting it against rivals such as U.S. Trimble Navigation (TRMB.O).

The company, which makes measurement equipment as well as software, said sales in the first quarter totaled 566 million euros compared with 517 million a year ago and outpacing the 553 million seen by analysts.

Operating earnings rose to 111 million euros ($144 million) versus 105 million in the year-ago quarter, roughly in line with a mean forecast of 109 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Hexagon was hit last year by a slowdown in China as Beijing sought to engineer a soft landing for the booming economy while accidents and corruption scandals have held back rail investments there, an important revenue source for the company.

Rollen said Hexagon was not banking on a return of massive railway investments, having reallocated resources to other sectors where prospects were rosier, and that he saw demand in China moving through a gradual recovery in 2012.