U.S. praises Saudis for imposing sanctions on Hezbollah officials
#World News
May 27, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. praises Saudis for imposing sanctions on Hezbollah officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday commended Saudi Arabia for imposing sanctions on two senior officials of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon and designating them as terrorists.

The United States designated the two officials, Khalil Youssef Harb and Mohammed Qabalan, in 2013 for overseeing “violent operations” in the Middle East.

“Today’s step taken by Saudi Arabia reflects the close counter-terrorism and information sharing cooperation we enjoy and look forward to extending further,” said Adam Szubin, U.S. Treasury acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

