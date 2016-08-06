Stars turn out for HFPA fundraising gala

Hugh Grant, Emma Stone, Justin Timberlake and Mel Gibson lined up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday which presented nearly $2.4 million to non-profit organization related to entertainment industry.

"Sadly, there are millions of kids who will never experience that movie magic. They are refugees who just by geographical happenstance are missing out on what we all take for granted, the ability to laugh, cry, be inspired and escape through the images projected on a screen," said singer Justin Timberlake.

Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film.

Actor and director Mel Gibson took to the stage with Vince Vaughn to share HFPA funding allocated specifically for aspiring women directors.

"This is a tuition free, year long program that provides hands on training, and mentorship to increase the number of female directors in our industry," said Gibson.