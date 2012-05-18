FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hibbett raises profit view after strong Q1
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 18, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

Hibbett raises profit view after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sportswear and shoes retailer Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year profit forecast, citing strong demand across categories, cost cuts and improved margins.

The company, which sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under several well-known labels such as Nike (NKE.N), Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), Reebok and Under Armour Inc (UA.N), lifted its 2012 earnings outlook to $2.50 to $2.65 per share, from $2.35 to $2.55 per share.

First-quarter net income rose to $26.4 million, or 98 cents per share, from $21.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 14 percent to $232.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 92 cents per share, on revenue of $226.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales rose 11 percent.

Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett closed at $55.81 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.