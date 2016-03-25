Tom Hiddleston plays Hank Williams in biopic

Actor Tom Hiddleston arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British actor Tom Hiddleston has a knack for impressions of co-stars and celebrities, many of which have made him an online viral sensation, but for his latest role as legendary country singer Hank Williams in “I Saw the Light”, he knew he had to go further than just his party trick.

“ I knew this couldn’t be an impersonation and the commitment was to invest myself into all facets of Hank Williams’ life.”

The film, out in U.S. theaters on March 25, sees Hiddleston play the temperamental Williams, who had a short but illustrious career as a singer-songwriter with hit singles such as ‘Hey Good Lookin‘’ and ‘Honky Tonk Blues’.

The troubled singer was often too drunk to perform or chose to miss gigs, and died at the age of 29 from heart failure after years of addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

“Hank was rebellious about that feeling - does that make sense? If he didn’t feel it, he didn’t want to do it. He’d rather cancel the show but that’s not showbusiness. Showbusiness is about delivering the performance where.... so I found that tension in this film interesting. He was just rough about it, he wouldn’t turn up if he didn’t feel that he wanted to turn up.”