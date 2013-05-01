FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 4 years

Exclusive: Highfields Capital raises stake in Tim Hortons - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A row of Tim Hortons coffee cups are lined up for customers at Penn Station in New York, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highfields Capital Management has increased its stake in Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons from 1.5 percent to around 4 percent this year, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters Wednesday.

A Highfields spokeswoman declined to comment. A Tim Hortons spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Hedge fund Highfields Capital, which has a track record of bringing about change at other firms, wants Tim Hortons to boost returns through debt-funded share buybacks and a scaling back of U.S. expansion plans, according to documents seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters first reported the news of Highfields’ behind-the-scenes agitation Tuesday night.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

