Shenzhen-listed Hikvision puts HK listing on hold: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, one of the world’s largest suppliers of video surveillance equipment, has decided to put on hold an up to $1 billion Hong Kong listing, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The company is now considering a follow-on offering in China instead, one of the people told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The decision to put the deal on hold came because of “concerns over the valuation gap between A-share and H-share markets,” the person said, in reference to Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets.

Hikvision didn’t immediately respond to phone and emailed requests for comment on the share sale plans.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley were working on the transaction, IFR previously reported.