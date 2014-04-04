FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillshire to close 70-year-old Alabama plant, cut 1,100 jobs
April 4, 2014 / 7:08 PM / 3 years ago

Hillshire to close 70-year-old Alabama plant, cut 1,100 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hillshire Brands CEO Sean Connolly (2nd-R) poses with company executives on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Hillshire Brands Co HSH.N on Friday said it will close its Florence, Alabama, plant, the site of its breakfast sandwich and breakfast sausage cooking operations, and cut roughly 1,100 jobs by December 30.

The 242,000-square-foot facility, which was built in the 1940s, did not meet its efficiency and long-term profitability targets, Hillshire said in a regulatory filing.

Closure-related costs are expected to total about $34.4 million, including severance, depreciation and other items.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
