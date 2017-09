Tyson foods Inc and Hillshire Brands Jimmy Dean sausages are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Hillshire Brands Company, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The companies agreed to sell Heinold Hog Markets to win approval for the $8.5 billion deal, the department said.