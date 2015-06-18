Hilton Worldwide shares rise in heavy trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s shares rose 1.54 percent in heavy volume on Thursday and its options were unusually busy, though the reason for the activity was unclear.

The stock rose as high as $28.67 before closing at $28.36 and about 38 million shares changed hands, or about three times its 10-day-average daily trading volume. That volume was boosted by several larger block trades, including one at 1:44 p.m. EST, when 9.4 million shares traded.

Trading volume in Hilton has been above average all week, with much of the activity coming from one investment fund selling its stake in the stock, a trader said. With Thursday’s gain, Hilton’s stock is down 0.84 percent since last Friday.

Hilton’s options were also busy with volume at 18,000 contracts, or four times normal, according to Trade Alert data.

Calls betting on the shares rising above $30 by mid-July were the busiest options contract on Thursday. The options flow seemed to indicate that traders are looking for a move to the upside in the July time frame.