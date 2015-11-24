FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hilton says some payment systems hit by malware
#Technology News
November 24, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Hilton says some payment systems hit by malware

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Hotel chain operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it identified unauthorized malware in some payment systems that targeted payment card information.

A third-party investigation found that the malware targeted specific payment card information, that included cardholder names, payment card numbers, security codes and expiration dates, Hilton said.

The information targeted, however, did not include addresses or personal identification numbers (PINs), the company added.

Hilton said customers who used their cards during a 17-week period - from Nov. 18 to Dec. 5, 2014 or April 21 to July 27, 2015 - were advised to check their bank statements.

The owner of the Conrad and Double Tree hotel chains did not provide details on the number of cards affected.

The news comes less than a week after rival Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said that 54 of its hotels in North America had been infected with a malware designed to collect payment card data.

Shares of the company were unchanged in extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at $23.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
