Rockwell deal to buy B/E Aero rekindles speculation over Zodiac
PARIS Shares in French aircraft seats maker Zodiac Aerospace rose sharply on Monday after U.S. rival B/E Aerospace agreed to be bought by Rockwell Collins for $6.4 billion.
Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group said it would buy a stake of about 25 percent in hotel operator and manager Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) from biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) for $6.5 billion.
Hilton's shares were up 6.3 percent at $24.35 in premarket trading on Monday.
HNA will buy the stake for $26.25 per share, representing a premium of 14.6 percent to Hilton's closing price on Friday and valuing the hotel company at about $26 billion.
Blackstone's holding in Hilton will be reduced to 21 percent after the deal closes in the first quarter of 2017, the companies said.
Hilton Worldwide's brands include Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Curio and Double Tree as well as Hilton.
The deal comes after China's Anbang Insurance Group Co [ANBANG.UL] abandoned its pursuit of Hilton rival Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in April following a bidding war with Marriott International Inc (MAR.O).
Marriott completed the acquisition of Starwood in September to create the world's biggest hotel chain. (reut.rs/2exdDpz)
Evercore is the financial adviser to Hilton, while JPMorgan advised HNA Group.
