Hindustan Unilever second-quarter net profit rises 8 percent, matches estimates

A man arrives at the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS), the Indian unit of consumer goods giant Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS), said second-quarter net profit grew 8 percent, in line with estimates as sales remained robust despite the country’s slower economic growth.

Standalone net profit rose to 9.88 billion rupees ($161 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Hindustan Unilever said in a statement. The company is two-thirds owned by its Anglo-Dutch parent, and with a market value of close to $27 billion plays a key role in Unilever’s Asia operations.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.