Hingis returns to winner's circle in Miami

Mar 28, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Martina Hingis hits a forehand next to partner Sabine Lisicki (not pictured) against Cara Black and Sania Mizra (both not pictured) during a women's doubles semi final at the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3J1LL

MIAMI (Reuters) - Martina Hingis made a winning return when the Swiss player and German partner Sabine Lisicki claimed the Sony Open doubles title on Sunday with a 4-6 6-4 (10-5) over Russian duo Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.

The title was Hingis’s first since winning the doubles in Doha in 2007.

Since retiring that year, Hingis, a former-world number one, has flirted with a doubles comebacks.

Last year the winner of five singles and nine doubles grand slam career titles attempted a return with Daniela Hantuchova but found little success, winning just three-of-five matches and falling in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Hingis launched a second comeback this season, losing in the first round of Indian Wells, but looked right at home on the Miami hardcourts, returning to the winner’s circle at an event she won twice (1998-99).