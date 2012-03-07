MTV debuting new hip-hop show after "Dance Crew"

NEW YORK, March 7 (TheWrap.com) - People who complain that MTV has too little music are about to have less to complain about: The network announced a new night of music shows, including a new hip-hop series.

“MTV’s Hip-Hop POV” will air at midnight on Wednesday, April 11, following “Randy Jackson Presents America’s Best Dance Crew” on its new night. Each episode of the dance show will air at 10 p.m., followed by an encore that will lead into “POV.”

“POV” will film in New York City and feature music industry personalities and tastemakers interviewing artists, offering commentary on hip-hop culture, and sharing their opinions on new music.

The panelists, hosts and commentators will include radio personality Charlamagne Tha God and Devi Dev, journalist and blogger Sowmya Krishnamurthy, record executive Bu Thiam, and DJ Amanda Seales.