VH1 celebrated hip hop's leading ladies
July 12, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

VH1 celebrated hip hop's leading ladies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The pioneering ladies of rap music were feted on Monday by music network VH1, as Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-Pepa and Missy Elliot were celebrated for their trendsetting music, style and relevance to the hip-hop culture.

A tribute to Missy Elliot included the songs she had created for other artists such as Monica and Fantasia, as well as her own hits. Canadian singer Nelly Furtado sang Missy Elliot’s 2001 chart topper "Get Ur Freak On."   

The awards show returned after a six-year hiatus and was aired live on VH1.

Young stars Lil Mama and Teyana Taylor channeled their best Lil Kim for a medley of hits that included "Crush on You" and "All About the Benjamins," while rapper Eve pulled double duty as the evenings host and also performed Salt-n-Pepa's "Shoop."

Queen Latifah closed the show with her 1993 women's anthem "Unity" surrounded by her co-honorees and fellow female rappers including MC Lyte and Da Brat.

