Hitachi Chemical to plead guilty to price fixing in auto parts probe
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 27, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Hitachi Chemical to plead guilty to price fixing in auto parts probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of electrolytic capacitors used in a broad range of electronic products and automobiles, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Hitachi Chemical will plead guilty to one felony count of fixing prices of the devices between 2002 and 2010, the department said.

In January, Japan’s NEC Tokin Corp settled charges that it also conspired to fix the prices of the electrolytic capacitors.

The capacitors, or condensers, are used in car engines and airbags as well as a broad range of consumer electronics such as computers and televisions.

Attempts to reach Hitachi Chemical for comment were not immediately successful.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
