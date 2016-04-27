FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Department says Hitachi Chemical to plead guilty of price-fixing
April 27, 2016 / 6:45 PM / in a year

Justice Department says Hitachi Chemical to plead guilty of price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd will plead guilty for conspiring with competitors between 2002 and 2010 to fix prices for electrolytic capacitors sold to customers in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The one-count felony charge was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California in San Francisco, the Justice Department said in a statement.

“In addition to pleading guilty to that charge and paying a criminal fine, Tokyo-based Hitachi Chemical has agreed to cooperate in the department’s ongoing investigation. The plea agreement is subject to court approval,” the statement added.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

