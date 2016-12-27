FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hitachi says considering selling power tools unit Hitachi Koki
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 27, 2016 / 11:50 PM / 8 months ago

Hitachi says considering selling power tools unit Hitachi Koki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) said on Wednesday it was considering selling Hitachi Koki Co 6581.T, after a media report that it was in talks to offload the power tools unit to KKR & Co (KKR.N) for more than 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion).

The Japanese conglomerate said in a statement that it was considering various options to strengthen its business, including the sale of Hitachi Koki, but that nothing had been decided. It did not name any prospective buyers.

The Nikkei business daily reported that negotiations between Hitachi and the U.S. private equity firm were in the final stages and that an official agreement could be reached next month.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.