Hitachi names new president, Nakanishi to become CEO

Hitachi Ltd. President Hiroaki Nakanishi gestures during a news conference in Tokyo May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday President Hiroaki Nakanishi will become chief executive officer and chairman as of April 1.

Senior Vice President Toshiaki Higashihara will replace Nakanishi as president, Hitachi said.

Higashihara will also hold the title of chief operating officer, Hitachi said in a statement. Chairman Takashi Kawamura will step down on March 31.

The three executives will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).