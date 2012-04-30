FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi-LG exec to plead guilty to price fixing: U.S.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 30, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

Hitachi-LG exec to plead guilty to price fixing: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An executive with Hitachi-LG Data Storage has agreed to plead guilty and serve a prison sentence for rigging bids for optical disk drives for computers, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

Senior sales manager Woo Jin Yang was accused of rigging bids for drives sold to Hewlett-Packard Co between 2006 and 2009, the Justice Department said.

He faces four felony charges filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and has agreed to spend six months in prison and pay a fine of $25,000, the government said.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a joint venture of Hitachi Ltd and LG Electronics, and four of its executives have been accused of conspiring to fix prices of the devices that can read and put data onto CD-ROMs and DVDs.

The company was ordered to pay a $21.1 million fine last November.

Three other executives are awaiting sentencing.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.