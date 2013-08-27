FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eye drug maker Akorn to buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal for $640 million
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 27, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

Eye drug maker Akorn to buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal for $640 million

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Akorn Inc will buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc for $640 million to expand its eye drug portfolio to oral liquids and ointments.

Akorn will pay $43.50 per Hi-Tech share, representing a premium of 23.5 percent to Hi-Tech’s last close.

The all-cash deal will make Akorn the third-largest U.S. generic ophthalmic player and will significantly increase its retail presence in both prescription and over-the-counter products, the companies said in a statement.

The acquisition will also add branded OTC products in the categories of cough & cold, nasals, and topicals to Akorn`s existing TheraTears brand of eye care products.

Generic drugmakers are trying to gain scale and lower costs through strategic acquisitions in the face of a patent cliff that will result in several top-selling branded drugs losing patent protection and a wave of cheap generics flooding the market. The sector has seen two big-ticket mergers this year and several smaller deals.

Actavis Inc said in May it would buy Warner Chilcott Plc for $5 billion and Perrigo Co said late last month that it would acquire Irish drugmaker Elan Corp for $8.6 billion.

Hi-Tech develops and markets generic and branded prescription and OTC products, and specializes in difficult-to-manufacture liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. It produces a range of sterile ophthalmic, ear-related and inhalation products.

Akorn expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per share immediately upon closing, and lead to annual savings of about $15 million to $20 million within 12 months of closing.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenue of more than $500 million.

Akorn intends to fund the acquisition through a combination of Hi-Tech cash assumed and about $600 million in term loan borrowings. JPMorgan Chase Bank has fully committed financing for the deal, the companies said.

J.P. Morgan Securities acted as the financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis and Polsinelli PC acted as legal advisers to Akorn on the transaction that is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.

Hi-Tech was advised by Nomura Securities International, with Arent Fox and Tashlik Goldwyn Crandell Levy acting as legal advisers.

Akorn shares rose nearly 1 percent to $16.55 in premarket trading. Trading on Hi-Tech shares were halted.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.