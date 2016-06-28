FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong exchange chief says no serious effects of Brexit for LME
#Commodities
June 28, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong exchange chief says no serious effects of Brexit for LME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Chief Executive Charles Li looks on before an event celebrating the 16th anniversary of HKEX in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Britain’s vote to leave the European Union would have no serious effects on the London Metals Exchange, as most metals traders are based in Asia, Charles Li, chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), said on Tuesday.

The vote last week has roiled the global financial markets, with the pound falling to its lowest in 31 years despite government attempts to relieve some of the confusion about the political and economic outlook.

HKEX has significant exposure to Britain via the LME, which it purchased in 2012, and which now contributes around 20 percent to the HKEX Group’s overall revenues.

Li said he did not think Brexit, as the vote to leave the EU is known, would affect the planned Shenzhen stock connect scheme, which some market participants expect to go live next month.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

