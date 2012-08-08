HKEx second-quarter profit down 21 percent on weak trading volumes, IPOs

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), the world’s No.2 exchange operator by market value, reported a 21 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, hit by a fall in stock trading volumes and fewer new listings due to volatile markets.

HKEx, led by former JP Morgan China Chairman Charles Li, is raising its focus on commodities trading and yuan-denominated products to cushion its earnings from market fluctuations.

In June, it announced a $2.2 billion acquisition of the London Metal Exchange to expand into the commodities sector. The deal, which has come in for skepticism from investors, especially on the price paid, is set to be completed later this year.

“We have set on a new course, but there is a long journey ahead before we reach our destination and enjoy the full benefits of our endeavors,” Li said in a statement.

“Externally, the market uncertainty brought by the global economic slowdown and Europe’s sovereign debt problems continue to linger.”

HKEx said it made a net profit of HK$1.07 billion ($137.98 million) in April-June, in line with expectations for HK$1.08 billion from three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

This is lower than the HK$1.35 billion the exchange reported during the same period a year ago. The exchange also proposed an interim dividend of HK$1.85 per share.

Share-trading volume has been weak for most of the first half, with average daily turnover, a key determinant of exchange income, down 23 percent from a year ago to about HK$56.7 billion a day.

A slowdown in IPO activity also hurt, as high-profile names, such as luxury jeweler Graff Diamonds, pulled their Hong Kong offerings in the light of weak investor sentiment.

Other bourses have also been hit similarly by the market volatility.

Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI), Asia’s second-biggest listed bourse, last month reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit.

Shares of HKEx, which has a market value of around $15 billion, are down about 14 percent so far this year, partly due to the impact of the LME acquisition. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI has risen 5 percent over the same period. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)