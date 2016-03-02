FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 9:41 AM

HKEx CEO Li says watching planned LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal closely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK) is keeping a close eye on a proposed bid for London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) by Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), Charles Li, chief executive of the Asian bourse operator said on Wednesday.

“I‘m not saying we’re doing anything and I‘m not saying we are not doing anything. HKEx will be maintaining a lot of conversations to stay on top of the game,” Li said at a news conference to comment on the company’s results. “It is obviously a pretty major transaction and we will be watching it closely.”

The HKEx owns the London Metal Exchange, which posted a 36 percent jump in revenue for 2015 and was a key contributor to its earnings last year.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

