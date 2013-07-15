FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HMA urges shareholders to reject Glenview's plan to remove board
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 15, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

HMA urges shareholders to reject Glenview's plan to remove board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc is urging its shareholders to reject shareholder Glenview Capital Management’s attempt to replace all of its board members with the hedge fund’s nominees, according to a federal regulatory filing on Monday.

“Glenview’s actions are an unnecessary distraction during this critical time when your board believes its efforts are best spent focused on exploring the best opportunities available to maximize value for all the company’s stockholders,” HMA’s directors said in a letter to shareholders.

The letter was included in the regulatory filing.

Glenview in June proposed a new slate of candidates to replace HMA’s current board, saying the company had fallen short in its financial performance for more than a decade.

HMA, which in May announced Chief Executive Gary Newsome would retire at the end of July, has attracted interest from other hospital chains including Community Health Systems Inc about buying the $4 billion hospital company, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

HMA is conducting a search for Newsome’s replacement.

Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.