FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HNI Corp says third-quarter profit to miss its forecast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 17, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

HNI Corp says third-quarter profit to miss its forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HNI Corp (HNI.N) said its adjusted profit would miss its own forecast for the third quarter on lower-than-expected demand in its office supply business, sending its shares down 10 percent after the bell.

The company, which also makes fireplaces and stoves, expects sales to rise 7 to 10 percent. It had earlier forecast a 11 to 14 percent increase.

HNI, which would report third-quarter results on October 17, expects adjusted earnings of about 55 cents per share, down from its previous forecast of 65 cents to 70 cents per share.

The company said extreme summer heat hurt production ramp-up during the peak demand season for office furniture.

Shares of the Muscatine, Iowa-based company closed at $30.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.