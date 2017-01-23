Hochschild to resume operations at Peru's Pallancata mine on Jan. 25

(Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc said it would restart operations at its Pallancata silver mine in Peru on Jan. 25, after reaching an agreement with members of a local community who blocked a road and demanded renegotiation of agreements.

The miner, which operates in Peru, Chile and Argentina, said Pallancata's guidance for 2016 production and associated all-in sustaining cost had not been affected by the stoppage.

An agreement had been reached between Hochschild and the local community, the company said on Monday, without providing any further details.

It had reported the temporary suspension of operations on Dec. 15.