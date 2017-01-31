FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead at Hochschild gold and silver mine in Peru: police
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 7 months ago

Two dead at Hochschild gold and silver mine in Peru: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Two workers died when a tunnel caved in at Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine in southern Peru on Tuesday, a police chief said on local broadcaster RPP.

Citing information from the company, Miguel Angel Rivera added that a third worker was wounded in the incident at the mine in the region of Ayacucho.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2015, the mine produced about 85,000 ounces of gold and 2 million ounces of silver, according to the company website.

Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Andrew Hay

