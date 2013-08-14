FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hochtief says second quarter pre-tax profit lifted by disposals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 14, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Hochtief says second quarter pre-tax profit lifted by disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A construction site of German construction company Hochtief is seen in downtown Hamburg, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hochtief (HOTG.DE) said its second-quarter pretax profit jumped to 328.2 million euros ($434 million), compared with 164.8 million in the year-earlier period, lifted by gains from the sale of two of its businesses.

The German unit of Spanish construction company ACS (ACS.MC) said on Wednesday it posted a second-quarter net profit of 82.7 million euros, compared with a net loss of 15.7 million euros in last year’s period.

The company confirmed its 2013 earnings outlook despite a fall in its second-quarter orders to 6.06 billion euros from 8.65 billion on a comparable basis.

($1 = 0.7555 euros)

Reporting By Natalia Drozdiak; editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.