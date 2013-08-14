Hochtief says second quarter pre-tax profit lifted by disposals

A construction site of German construction company Hochtief is seen in downtown Hamburg, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hochtief (HOTG.DE) said its second-quarter pretax profit jumped to 328.2 million euros ($434 million), compared with 164.8 million in the year-earlier period, lifted by gains from the sale of two of its businesses.

The German unit of Spanish construction company ACS (ACS.MC) said on Wednesday it posted a second-quarter net profit of 82.7 million euros, compared with a net loss of 15.7 million euros in last year’s period.

The company confirmed its 2013 earnings outlook despite a fall in its second-quarter orders to 6.06 billion euros from 8.65 billion on a comparable basis.

($1 = 0.7555 euros)