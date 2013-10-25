Hochtief eyes up to 2,000 job cuts: magazine

A logo of German construction group Hochtief is seen at the building site of the new skyscraper 'Tower 185' in Frankfurt January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hochtief (HOTG.DE) may cut up to 2,000 jobs at its Hochtief Solutions unit, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche said on Friday, without citing sources.

The company’s website says the unit, the biggest in Hochtief’s Europe Division, employs more than 15,000 staff and generates sales of about 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion).

Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes wants to cut at least 800 jobs and a management board member of the Solutions unit last Wednesday sent an e-mail to staff informing them of the need to restructure, the weekly magazine reported.

The company aims to achieve the staff cuts without forced redundancies if possible and has already negotiated the height of severance payments as part of its tariff agreement with the IG Bau union, WirtschaftsWoche said.

A spokesman for Hochtief said the company was in negotiations with its employees, declining to be more specific. ($1 = 0.7245 euros)