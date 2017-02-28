Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German builder Hochtief (HOTG.DE) is keen for more work in the United States, including any possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.
"No decision is yet known. But we are open for all contracts in the United States," he told journalists on Tuesday when asked if Hochtief would be interested in building the wall.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said last week it would accept proposals next month for the design of a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking vendors for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
Fernandez Verdes was speaking after Hochtief, which is majority-owned by Spanish construction group ACS (ACS.MC), published 2016 financial results.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.