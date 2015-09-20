FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former NHL enforcer Todd Ewen dies at 49
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 20, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Former NHL enforcer Todd Ewen dies at 49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer Todd Ewen passed away on Saturday at the age of 49, his former team the St. Louis Blues announced via their official Twitter account.

No cause of death was provided.

Ewen, a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was known for his toughness and fisticuffs in his 11-year NHL career. He had 1,911 penalty minutes in 518 career regular season games.

He played for the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

Until last year, Ewen coached at Saint Louis University.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.