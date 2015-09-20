Former NHL enforcer Todd Ewen dies at 49

(Reuters) - Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer Todd Ewen passed away on Saturday at the age of 49, his former team the St. Louis Blues announced via their official Twitter account.

No cause of death was provided.

Ewen, a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was known for his toughness and fisticuffs in his 11-year NHL career. He had 1,911 penalty minutes in 518 career regular season games.

He played for the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

Until last year, Ewen coached at Saint Louis University.