FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange, Publicis invest in Israeli video distributor Hola
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 16, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Orange, Publicis invest in Israeli video distributor Hola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Hola, a video distribution network for publishers, said on Wednesday it raised $17 million in a funding round led by Iris Capital, a strategic partnership between France’s Orange and Publicis Groupe.

Hola’s distribution network aims to increase reliability and speed for video viewing while lowering costs. Hola plans to use the latest funds to expand its engineering and product teams over the next 12 months to 200 employees from 75 as it enters the market after several years of development.

The network will be available in the fourth quarter after 12 video publishers participated in a pilot program.

Hola has raised $30 million to date.

This is Orange’s first investment in Israel since the French telecoms group and Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications agreed terms to end their licensing deal following a public row in Israel. Orange said at the time it was still committed to Israel.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.