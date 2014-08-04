FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to clear Cemex, Holcim deal in Spain without conditions: source
August 4, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

EU to clear Cemex, Holcim deal in Spain without conditions: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Swiss national flag flies over Switzerland's Holcim cement production plant in Siggenthal April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are set to approve Cemex’s bid to acquire Swiss peer Holcim’s Spanish units without requiring concessions from the Mexican cement producer, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Cemex has convinced the European Commission that the deal will not reduce competition in Spain, said the source, who declined to be named because the decision is not yet public.

The Commission voiced its objections to the deal last month, another source told Reuters last month, ramping up pressure on Cemex to offer concessions to allay its concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis

