FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim wins EU approval for Cemex deal in Germany
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 5, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Holcim wins EU approval for Cemex deal in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Thursday it had won unconditional approval from European antitrust regulators for its proposed acquisition of the German operations of its Mexican rival Cemex.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the European Commission was set to give the Swiss company the green light to acquire Cemex West, one part of an asset swap between the two companies.

Holcim and Cemex announced a plan last August to combine and exchange some assets as both cement makers seek cost savings in response to tough conditions in the construction sector.

The Commission is still reviewing another part of the deal which will see the two companies combine their operations in Spain, with Holcim taking a 25 percent stake in the combined entity.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.