Holcim proposes share-exchange changes in Lafarge cement deal: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd has proposed changes to its planned merger with Lafarge SA aimed at saving the deal by modifying the share-exchange ratio and management structure, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing anonymous sources.

Holcim is now proposing that Paris-based Lafarge adopt a 0.875 weighting, while Lafarge has signaled it will counter with a weighting of 0.93 to clinch a deal to create the world’s biggest cement company, Bloomberg said. Originally, the ratio was one to one.

Holcim had been coming under increased pressure to secure improved terms for its shareholders in the planned merger because of a potential divergence in earnings prospects between the companies.

Holcim is also pushing for a change in management including the chief executive officer of the merged company, Bloomberg said. Lafarge CEO Bruno Lafont had been slated to have the same title at the combined company.

Representatives for the companies were scheduled to meet as early as Monday, according to the article. They are aiming to reach a compromise as soon as this week and the structure could change, according to the article.

The merger, if approved, will create the world’s biggest cement maker with $44 billion in sales.

Spokespeople from the companies were not immediately available to comment when contacted outside of regular business hours.