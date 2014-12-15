FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators approve Holcim, Lafarge cement merger
December 15, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators approve Holcim, Lafarge cement merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators approved on Monday the proposed merger of France’s Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim to create the world’s biggest cement maker.

The European Commission said the companies had agreed to sell most of their overlapping businesses to ease concerns that the deal may reduce competition and lead to price increases.

“The decision is conditional upon the divestment of Lafarge businesses in Germany, Romania and the UK and of Holcim operations in France, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and the Czech Republic,” the EU watchdog said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Dec. 3 that the deal would receive the EU green light.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
