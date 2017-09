A man walks past the logos of Swiss cement maker Holcim in front of the company's headquarters in Zurich February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim HOLN.VX said on Wednesday it would cut 120 jobs in Switzerland, ahead of its merger with French peer Lafarge LAFP.PA.

Lafarge said on Tuesday it plans to cut 380 jobs.

Lafarge and Holcim have agreed to merge to create the world’s biggest cement maker.