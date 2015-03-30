FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim sells stake in Thailand's Siam City Cement for $681 million
March 30, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Holcim sells stake in Thailand's Siam City Cement for $681 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO Bernard Fontana of Swiss cement maker Holcim addresses the company's annual news conference in Zurich February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Holcim HOLN.VX said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand’s second-largest cement company Siam City Cement (SCCC.BK), in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($681 million).

Zurich-based Holcim, which plans to merge with France’s Lafarge LAFP.PA, said 24.9 percent of Siam City Cement was acquired by an affiliate of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI).

The remaining 2.6 percent was purchased by institutional investors, cement maker Holcim said in a statement. 

Holcim said the sale would result in a gain before taxes of approximately 365 million francs.

A source close to the deal said Holcim made the decision to sell the Siam City shares because it was unable to build up a majority stake that the company prefers to have in its holdings.

($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter

